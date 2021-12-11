Barbara Anne Miller, 79, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was a volunteer at Habit for Humanity.
Barbara was an avid animal lover and had 25 rabbits she was raising. and a special cat, Aspen.
Barbara is survived by a daughter: Cellynn Filarelli of the home; a son: Dean Whitehouse of Aztec, New Mexico; two grandchildren: Ezra Messer of Canton, North Carolina, and Evan Messer of Greeneville; and a brother: Stephen Piccioni of Greeneville.
At Barbara’s request there will be no formal services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.