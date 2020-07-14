Barbara Banks Davenport passed away early Monday morning at her home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 77.
Barbara and her husband, Carl, had owned and operated Tri State Auto Glass in Jonesborough, Morristown, and Franklin, North Carolina until their retirement in 2010. After this they continued to enjoy their farm on Shiloh Road.
She was a longtime member of First Christian Church and the Bond Between Us Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl C. Davenport Jr. in 2013; her parents: the Rev. Woodrow and Ruth Banks; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Doris and Carl C. Davenport Sr.; and brothers-in-law: Jerry Roberts and Mike Davenport.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Carla and Preston Fezell, and Debbi and James Mottern; grandchildren: Casey and Scott Parham, Connor Calkin and Dallon Jones, Logan and Corrin Mottern, Ben Mottern and Savannah Laws; great-grandchildren: Paisley, Miley and Brantley Parham; a sister: Linda Roberts; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Keith and Harlene Davenport, Bill and Helen Davenport, and Diana and Terry Pope; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no formal visitation.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery with Keith Davenport officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Grandsons will be pallbearers.
The family expressed a thank you to David Walters for all his visits, and Morgan, Leslie, Gertrude, Alan and all those who assisted from Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.