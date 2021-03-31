Barbara Belt (Died: March 30, 2021) Mar 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Belt, 67, of the Middle Creek Community, died Tuesday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Megan 'Doodle' Butcher (Died: March 1, 2021) Hospital Diversions Could Delay EMS Response Former Stan's Building Purchased For New Southern Craft BBQ Location Crystal Shelton Smith (Died: March 21, 2021) Annexation Gets Speedy Approval In Mosheim Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.