Barbara Burchette Swanay, 90, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a member of Clear Springs United Methodist Church and a member of the Gleaners Guild Sunday school class.
Survivors are one son and daughter-in-law: Donald and Debra Swanay of Chuckey; a son-in-law: Retired Col. James Love of North Carolina; grandchildren: Jeffery and Dr. Gwyneth Love of California, Brett and Jennifer Love, and, Jamie and Chris Thomansson all of North Carolina, David and Dr. Kayla Swanay of Chuckey, and Christy and Troy Moorman of North Carolina; three steprandchildren: Danielle Harris, Andrew Harris, and Allen and Holly Harris; six great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother: Harold and Scottie Burchette; a sister: Gaynelle Ball; a niece: Marie and Paul Merritt; and caregivers: Eva Campbell, Dr. Ken Nickle, Dr. Carla Nickle, Leslie Henry, Jean, Bitner, Martha Lister, Barbara Pinson, Tammy King and Shelia Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Joe Swanay; her daughter: Donna Faye Love; her parents: Carson and Nelle Burchette; a brother and sister-in-law: Everette and Frances Burchette; and a niece: Carolyn Davenport.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Stanley Carpenter officiating.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Chaplain Nate Varnier officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. to go in procession.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are Will Carter and Craig Davis.
