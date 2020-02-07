Barbara “Cotton” Penley, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Karen Penley; daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa Bernard, Michelle and Alvin Cates, Akisha Lockridge and Eric Bailey, Caleb Lockridge and Kayla Matthews, and Kema Johnson; several grandchildren including a special granddaughter and her fiancé: Amber Ward and Troy Parker; several great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law: Kathy and Chris Laughlin, and Linda Drake; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years: Darl D. Penley; a grandson: Joshua; her mother and father: Dorothy and Buck Colyer; and a son-in-law: Randall Williams.
The family expressed a special thank you to Kathy Crawford, Holly and Haleigh Bernard, and to Phil Gunter and G. Franklin with EMS.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter and the Rev. Pete Smith officiating.
Interment will be in Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Lockridge, Logan Lamb, Justin Weir, Alvin Cates, Dallas Drake, Joe Brown and Eric Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.