Barbara G. Lamons, 82, of Rheatown, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning Saturday.
She was a member of Crossroads Church where she attended faithfully.
Mrs. Lamons was a long time employee of TRW.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years: Minnis Lamons; a son and daughter-in-law: Ricky and Glenna Lamons; two daughters and sons-in-law: Dawn and Lawrence Berry, and Robin Lamons; three grandchildren; Brad Lamons, Margaret and Robbie Ritchea, and Steven Berry; and a great-granddaughter: Kinsley Ritchea, all of Chuckey.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Bonnie Stills; two sisters: Marjorie Frittz and Joan Edwards; and a great-granddaughter: Faith Berry.
The Lamons family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Church, Fairgrounds Road, with services to follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. David Dugger officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brad Lamons, Steven Berry, Robbie Ritchea, Lawrence Berry, Floyd Edwards and Tommy Lane.
In lieu of flowers, please make a monetary donation to The Hope Center, at 314 Tusculum Blvd, Greenville, TN 37745; or The Opportunity House, at 205 N. Irish St., Greenville, TN 37745.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.