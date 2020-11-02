Barbara Gayle Kirkpatrick Mejia, 83, of Chuckey, died Friday at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was a member of Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Mejia retired from Walmart and Dollar Tree.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: April and Clyde Lawson, and Angel and Albert Jennings; five grandchildren: Shaun Mejia, Greg and Vicki Lawson, Jessalyn Lawson and her partner, Chris Shephard, William Jennings, and Robert and Makesha Jennings; one great-grandchild: Daniel Lawson; six special adopted grandchildren: Ella Jennings, Kylee Jennings, Hannah Jennings, Kensleigh Gass, Keeley Jennings and Natalie Winstead; a sister and brother-in-law: Shirley Gass and Emory Miller; a brother: Harold Kirkpatrick; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Jackie Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Anthony Mejia Sr.; a son: Anthony Mejia Jr.; her parents: Harvey and Martha Kirkpatrick; two sisters: Nancy Barker and Jean Pridemore; and a brother: Phil Kirkpatrick.
The Mejia family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Everyone is asked to meet Wednesday at 11 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery for a graveside service. The Rev. Oscar McAmis and the Rev. William Jennings will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be her family.
Condolences may be sent to the Mejia family at www.doughty-stevens.com.