Barbara Gosnell, 85, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at her home.
Barbara attended Hilltop Mission Church.
She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Danny Gosnell of Rogersville, Bill and Kay Gosnell of Afton, and Alan and Cindy Gosnell of Chuckey; grandchildren: Robert and his wife, Tammy, Holli Gosnell and Alvaro Cedillo, and Joseph Gosnell; and great-grandchildren: Mikhayla Gosnell, Mauricio Gosnell, Emma Gosnell and Autumn Gosnell.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Haynes Gosnell; and her parents, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles.
The family expressed a special thank you to Avalon Hospice staff, and special caregiver, Flo Sheeks.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Bennie Spears and the Rev. Dwayne Steele officiating.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Robert Gosnell, Joseph Gosnell, Josh Powell, Shawn Powell, Alvaro Cedillo and Samuel Spears.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.