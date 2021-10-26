Barbara H. Robinson, of Greeneville, was born Sept. 19, 1944, and departed this life Wednesday at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville.
She worked at Greene Valley Developmental Center for many years before retiring from Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company in 1998, after which she worked at Walmart and in the Grandparents Program at Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Barbara was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Greeneville for more than 50 years, and served as the church treasurer, and on many committees.
While living in Knoxville, she attended Riverview Missionary Baptist Church in Lenoir City, under the pastorship of Anthony G. Cannon, where her parents grew up as members.
She is survived by her sons: Lee S. Davis of Knoxville and Gregory Robinson of Greeneville; daughters: Stephanie L. Davis of Knoxville, Letitia A. (Darren) Delahoussaye of Greeneville and Paulette Robinson of Johnson City; grandchildren: Jasmin, Jennifer, and Jade Delahoussaye of Johnson City, Janna (Robinson) Chapman, and Shawn, Greg, and Josh Robinson; great-grandchildren: Lailani Delahoussaye, and Dante, Desiree and Daeonna Chapman; a brother: Danny (Peggy) Huff Sr of Kingsport; sisters: Brenda H. Bond of Durham, North Carolina, Katherine H. Blume of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Mary Ann (James) Jordan of Greeneville; a special sister-in-law: Joann Gudger of Greeneville; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward J. Huff and Hazel Irene (Huff) Elder; two husbands: Earl Leroy Davis and Robert A. Robinson; two brothers: Edward E. Huff and Charles B. Huff; two sisters: Julia M. Huff and Nancy Hamilton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Friendship Baptist Church, 343 Davis Street, Greeneville. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday officiated by the Rev. Cecil C. Mills Jr.
Interment will follow in the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darren Delahoussasaye, Danny H. Huff, Jr, James Huff, Eli Huff, Donnie Hamilton and Anthony Gudger.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Church Deacons and Trustees.
Flower Bearers will be Friendship Church Members
The family expresses their loving thanks to for all the visits, cards, calls, prayers and well wishes, and especially the prayers.
A special thank you from the family goes out to the Park West Medical Center Nursing Staff and Cardiac Team, NHC of Farragut Staff and Kindred at Home, Home Health Care
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.