Barbara Harmon Shelton, 78, of Mosheim, died Thursday evening at Laughlin Memorial Hospital.
She retired from Subway and was co-owner of D&B Shelton of Tennessee.
Barbara was a member of McMillan Free Will Baptist Church.
She was a member of Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years: Darl Shelton; a double first cousin: Peggy Livingston; a “brother”: David Harmon; cousins: Diane and Glenn Lawter and Marsha Wall; a second cousin: Gregg and Candy Livingston and their family; special cousins: Sonny Harmon and Pat Harmon; special friends: Jim and Darlene Brown, Ben and Teresa English, Hazel Bible, Marilyn Stephens, Ledith Simmons and Sharon Ann Bryant and numerous others; and special pets: Buddy Shelton, Cassie Shelton, and Sugarbaby Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clemons and Anna Belle Ellenburg Harmon; and a second cousin: Don Harmon.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Chris Howell and the Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ben English, Jim Brown, Bruce Hartman, Gregg Livingston, Glenn Lawter, and Jo Jo Cansler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Campbell Livingston.