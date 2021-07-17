Barbara Hope Bowman passed away peacefully at her home Thursday surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.
Barbara was born July 25, 1934, in Greene County to the late A.D. and Velma Hope.
She was a graduate of Greeneville High School and attended Tusculum College.
Barbara was co-owner and secretary of Greeneville Machine and Iron Works from 1964 until February 2020.
She enjoyed gardening and attending Horse Shows.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law: Cindy H. Bowman, and Lisa and Jeff Anderson; two wonderful grandsons: Austin Anderson and Mason Anderson; a brother-in-law: Jack Bowman; a special nephew: Joey Deyton; several nieces and nephews; a special friend: Meg Cobble; and a special companion: Patti.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Willis D. Bowman; one brother: A.D. Hope Jr.; and one sister: Joanne Deyton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Jones will officiate.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Harris Memorial Cemetery. Those who wish to go in procession are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m.
Active pallbearers will be Mason Anderson, Austin Anderson, Teddy Lawing, Harry Robinson, John Boatman, David Lamons and Don Edward Chandler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Anderson and Joey Deyton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.