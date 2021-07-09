Barbara Hughett, 96, of Limestone, passed away Wednesday at her daughter’s home in Mosheim.
She is survived by her daughter: Karen Gail and Eddie Frye; a son-in-law: Jack Culbert; a daughter-in-law: Jean Richards; grandchildren: Mike and Candy Bader, Sandy and Randy Ottinger, Houston and Sandra Culbert, Jill Culbert, Karen and Steve Overstreet, Barbara Richards and Jorge Medina, Kelly and Crystal Richards, Cathy and Roy Myers, Ricky Frye and Chasity Frye, Lori and Steve Owens, and Lisa Richards and Willie Collins; a sister: Joyce Maxine Kirpatrick; and several wonderful nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harvey Hughett; her parents: Jim and Olive Stockton; two sons: Allen Richards and Leon Richards; a daughter: Geraldine Culbert; and two brothers: Troy Stockton and Billy Stockton.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Mike Brader and The Rev. Richard Long.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Logan Richards, Tyler Myers, Willie Collins, Robert Culbert and Roy Myers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.