Barbara Jane Banks, 82, of the Baileyton community, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Banks enjoyed putting together and sharing photo albums. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Barbara Jane is survived by her husband of 67 years: Avery Banks Sr.; two sons: Robert Steven Banks of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Avery Banks Jr. of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Jordan Banks, Matthew Banks and Katie Banks; two great-grandchildren: Arthur Banks and Valerie Banks; one brother: Robert (Faye) Acree of Ohio; and two sisters: Phyllis Quercia and husband, Ado, of Fresno, California, and June McKee of Knoxville.
She was a daughter of the late George Samuel Acree and Essie Jewell Pruitt Acree. Barbara Jane was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Samuel Acree.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Tanner Mundy officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike McKee, Ernest and Avalon Hospice.
