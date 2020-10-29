Barbara Jane Banks (Died: Oct. 28, 2020) Oct 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Jane Banks, 82, of Baileyton passed away Wednesday evening at home.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Presidential Helicopter Lands At Greeneville Airport Apartment Fire Takes Life Of Greeneville Woman Brian David Hale (Died: Oct. 22, 2020) Dale Edwin Gregory Died: Died: Oct. 16, 2020 Tatina Sabrina Ricker (Died: Oct. 27, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.