Barbara “Jean” Miller, 72, of Chuckey, passed away Friday afternoon at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She retired from American Greetings/Plus Mark.
Survivors include nephews: Jon Emmett and Kerry Emmett; great-nephews: Bryce and Tucker Emmett; great-nephew: Gavin Emmett; great-niece: Bella Emmett; cousins: Janice Bradley of Greeneville, and Patsy Sidoti, and Tim and Judy Schoewe, all of Ohio; and special friends: Johnny and Marilyn Emmett, and Maureen Reeves.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dana “Ross” Kimery and Olive Kimery; and one sister: Linda Emmett.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m at Chuckey Cemetery. Dr. David Green will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chris Moore, Gavin Emmett, Colin Reed, Bryse Emmett, Kerry Emmett and Tucker Emmett.
Hudson Moore will be an honorary pallbearer.