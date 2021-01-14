Barbara Jean Ottinger, 87, of Midland, Georgia, formerly of Greeneville, passed Monday at Orchard View Rehab Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Mrs. Ottinger retired as an LPN at Laughlin Hospital. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
She loved her family and the Lord.
Mrs. Ottinger was friend to many, a dedicated nurse for years.
She loved to read and crochet.
Mrs. Ottinger is survived by three children and their spouses: Keith (Joan) Ottinger, Brenda (Sam) Burke and Terry (Ann) Ottinger; grandchildren: Stephanie (Dewayne) Pickens, Matthew (Angie) Todd, Robert (Kristin) Ottinger, Ashley Ottinger, Nicole (David) Scheutz, Dayna (Bobby) Greer, Jacob Ottinger and Chloie Ottinger; great-grandchildren: Sadie Kate Pickens, Andrew Todd, Aiden Todd, Landon Scheutz, Gavin Greer, Berkley Greer and
Kameron (Tyler) Wix; a great-great-grandchild: Lilah Wix; two sisters: Frankie (Kendall) Bowers and Janice (Stan) Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Linton Ottinger; one great-great-grandson: Hunter Todd; her parents: Frank and Anna Mae Shelton; brother: Edgar Shelton; and sister: Betty Winter.
The family will receive from 1-2 p.m. friends Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Paula Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Robert Ottinger, Matthew Todd, Jacob Ottinger, Bob Winter, Stan Williams and Kendall Bowers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or the Alzheimer’s association at www.act.alz.org
