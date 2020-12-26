HICKORY, NC — Barbara Jean Russell Hood, 85, of Asheville, died Dec. 4 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 21, 1935, a daughter of the late Johnie and Lucille Cutshall Russell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her aunt, Retice Cutshall.
She was a native of Greene County, Tennessee. She graduated from Greeneville High School in 1953. She attended Peace College and also received a certificate of theology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary College. She served as a North Carolina Home Missionary in Winston-Salem, North Carolina during the 1960s.
She is survived by her sister: Mary Ruth (Fred) Carter of Knoxville, Tennessee; an aunt: Zelma Morrison of Greeneville, Tennessee; her children: Lana (Kevin) Bailey of Hickory, North Carolina, Russell Hood of Concord, North Carolina, and Kimberly (Sean) Smith of Hendersonville, North Carolina; her grandchildren: Max Bailey, Ella and Alex Smith, and Briley Hood; and her nephews: Dean Carter (Nancy) of Huntsville, Alabama, and Bryan (Wendie) Carter of Knoxville, Tennessee;
She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Asheville.
Barbara did many things throughout her career but spent most of it at the Asheville Citizen-Times where she worked for 22 years as executive assistant to the publisher.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Asheville for mission programs. Please send to the attention of: Leah Brown at 5 Oak St., Asheville, NC 28801.
The family stated “Mom had a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor, even during some of the difficult times in her life. She always had a positive attitude and deep faith in Christ that helped her through those times. She loved being a very doting grandmother.”
The family will have a celebration of her life in the spring for the interment of her remains in the Sacred Garden at First Baptist Church in Asheville.
The family will miss her and love her “so very, very much.”
Cards of condolences may be mailed to Lana Bailey, 2425 N. Center St. No. 218, Hickory, NC 28601.