Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.