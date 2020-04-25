Barbara “Jill” Kendrick, 67, a life-long resident of Greene County, passed away Thursday at her fiance’s home.
She is survived by her fiance: Gary Story of Johnson City; a sister: Jackie (Donnie) Martin; a brother-in-law: Phil McCrary; one special niece and caregiver: Natasha Privette; several nieces and nephews; and special friends and traveling companions.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Nile and Elizabeth Dotson; and several brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Ballard officiating.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.