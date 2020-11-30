Barbara Lamons (Died: Nov. 28, 2020) Nov 30, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Lamons, 82, of Rheatown community, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3-Year-Old, Grandmother Found Unharmed After Night In Woods Angela M. ‘Angie’ Hensley (Died: Nov. 22, 2020) TBI: Girl, Grandmother Found In Woods Ronnie Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) Ronnie Wayne Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.