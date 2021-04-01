Barbara Marie Belt, 66, of Afton, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was born, May 12, 1954, a daughter of the late Flora and Hurley Bowman.
Mrs. Belt attended Union Chapel Church.
She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother and a Godly woman.
Mrs. Belt was a seamstress and retired from the Washington County School System.
She loved animals, enjoyed the outdoors, and loved her family.
Mrs. Belt is survived by her husband: Hugh Allen Belt; two daughters: Gaynell G’Fellers and Carolyn Adrianna Belt; three sons: Josh Belt, James Belt and Jimmy Walton Belt; five grandchildren: Casandra Jaynes, Mitchell G’Fellers, Kayla Fillers, Marie Gass and Alexander Seiber; three great-grandchildren: Rylee Fillers, Edward Shelton and Paislee Fillers; a soon to be born great-grandchild; two sisters: Doris Metcalf and Mary Bowman; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Gearldine and Joe Shaw; and two special friends: Terry Cutshaw and Carol Shelton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her seven sisters and one brother.
The Belt family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Lynn Neas will officiate.
Condolences may be sent to the Belt family at www.doughty-stevens.com.