JOHNSON CITY — Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in heaven June 28, at the age of 88.
She was born in Chuckey, a daughter of the late Paul K. Maupin and Ella M. Maupin.
Barbara was a member of the Blountville United Methodist Church.
She graduated from East Tennessee State University with a master’s degree and was an educator and coach for 44 years.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers: Buddy Maupin and John Maupin; a sister: Frances Maupin; and her husband: Edward C. Frye, who died in 2002.
Barbara is survived by a son: J. Paul (Gena) Frye; grandchildren: J. Preston (Monica) Frye and Jordan Frye (George) Shields; a special nephew: Jeff Frye; siblings: Eva (Robert) Byrd and Teedee Ray (Lynda) Maupin; brothers-in-law: Bud (Brenda) Frye and Curtis Frye; and a sister-in-law: Mary Ricker Maupin.
The family expressed a thank to the staff of NHC in Bristol, Virginia, for their loving and compassionate care of Barbara.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in light of the corona virus.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Barbara’s memory to Blountville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 686, Blountville, TN 37617; or Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Frye family.