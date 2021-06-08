Barbara Oler Cannon Babb, 87, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Monday at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She was a light to others because of her servant’s heart and she loved her family fiercely.
Mrs. Babb is survived by her children: Kim Cannon of Bean Station, and Sheila and Perry Houston of Telford; her stepchildren: John and Mary Babb, Rose Carroll, Tammy and Melvin Abbott, and Jona and Chris Kinsey, all of Georgia, and Curtis and Teresa Babb of Greeneville; grandchildren: Tanna and Don Stansfield, and Greg Cannon, all of Greeneville, and Geordyn, Jeremy and Logann Houston of Telford; stepgrandchildren: Candace and Lucas Wiggin, Casey Babb, Benny Carroll, Cody and Dylan Abbott, and Samuel and Riley Kinsey; several great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers and their spouses: Phil and Sue Oler of Johnson City, Tommy and Catherine Oler of Bulls Gap, Benita and Doug Broyles of Knoxville, Pam Self of Greeneville, Linda and Terry Miller of Johnson City, and Brenda and Darryl Wilcox of Baileyton; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Babb was preceded in death by her husband: Haskell Babb; and her parents: C.B. and Susie Oler.
The Babb family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. David Fox will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet by 1 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession for the 2 p.m. graveside service at Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Perry Houston, Jeremy Houston, Greg Cannon, Don Stansfield, Lucas Wiggin and Chad Dalton.
The Babb family expressed a special thanks to her pastor, the Rev. David Fox, and Caris Hospice and her nurses, Zonya and Tammy Lynn.
Condolences may be sent to the Babb family at www.doughty-stevens.com.