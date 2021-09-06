Barbara Rosalie O’Dell, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Saturday after a two year fight with dementia.
Barbara was born in Ipswich, England, and was a war bride. She came to America in 1947 and lived most of her life in Quinwood, West Virginia, until she came to live with her daughter, Rosalie and family, in 1990. She has lived in Greeneville for 31 years.
Barbara was a member of Tusculum Baptist Church which she attended regularly until her health prevented her from doing so. She loved her Lord, her church and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Walter Denzil “Diddie” O’Dell; her parents: Frederick and Esther Bennett; two sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by her daughter: Rosalie and her husband, Iralee, of Greeneville; her daughter: Brenda Harris, of Quinwood; her sons: Kerry O’Dell and his wife, Dana, of Roanoke, Virginia, Vic O’Dell of Quinwood, and Rick and his wife, Leah, of Rainelle, West Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
We are so thankful for Amedisys Hospice for all the nurses and staff. The family appreciate them all so very much.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services in Greeneville and Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Rainelle, West Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at the End of Trail Cemetery in Clintonville, West Virginia, with Dr. Chris Shumate officiating.