FISK, MO — Barbara Stubblefield, 80, of Saint Louis, Missouri, formerly of Qulin, Missouri, died Thursday at Kindred Hospital, in Saint Louis.
Mrs. Stubblefield was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Greeneville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Doug and Martha Willett.
She had formerly worked at Kraft, Miles and Tatum.
Mrs. Stubblefield was a sports fan and especially enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals, Tennessee Vols Women’s basketball and North Carolina Tarheels Basketball, and watching her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafts and sewing.
She was a member of the former Afton First Baptist Church where she was active in the Hilltoppers Club.
She was married to David Stubblefield Sr., who preceded her in death on July 6, 2001.
She is survived by one son: David A Stubblefield Jr. and his wife, Kristin, of St. Louis; one daughter: Teresa Morgan and her husband, Keith, of Fenton; three grandchildren: Amy Hiller and her husband, Eric, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jackson and Audrey Stubblefield of St. Louis; one great-grandchild: Otto Hiller; and one sister: Louise Gunter of Greeneville, Tennessee.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at White-Sanders Funeral Home in Fisk. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in White-Sanders Chapel with the Rev. Max Mattingly and Dennis Hanes officiating.
Burial will be in Brown Chapel Cemetery at Broseley.
