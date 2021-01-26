Barbara “Susie” Jackson, 73, of Walkertown community, passed away Monday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Magnavox.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Ricky and Robin LeAnne Jackson; brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws: Wayne and Christine Jackson, Delmer and Lucy Jackson, Elmer Jackson, Lionel and Mary Edens, Carl and Jackie Jackson, Betty Ragsdale, Velva Jackson, Pauline Liddle and Bob Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thanks to Christine Jackson for her help.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Leonard Glenn Jackson in 2018; her parents: Fred and Ida Britton; and one sister: Patsy Ward.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Shelton officiating.
Burial will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Larry Carter, A.J. Shelton, Anthony Shelton, Tommy Helbert, Robert Kirkpatrick and Fred Burkhart.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ernie Foster and Bobby Britton.