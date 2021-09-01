Bartley “Bart” K. O’Dare, 53, of Greeneville, passed away Aug. 24.
Bart was born Jan. 19, 1968, to Randall and Betty O’Dare.
He was a chef who spent years perfecting his culinary craft, winning several awards throughout his career.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hiking, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bart was a loving sibling, father, grandfather and friend that will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Bart is survived by two children: Cassie and Brandon; two grandsons: Spencer and Teagen; two brothers: Bryan and Eric; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends.