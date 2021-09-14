Becky Lee Patrick Nix, 65, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a homemaker,
She was a member of New Beginnings Church.
Becky is survived by her husband: Tracy Mercer; two daughters and two sons-in-law: Joy Dotson and Julie Mathes and her husband, Gary, and Brian Timberman; one son: Johnny Dotson; grandchildren: Kessler Smith, Tamara Masoner, Izak Dotson, Jakob Dotson, Easten Timberman, Joshua Mathes and Caleb Mathes; a great-granddaughter: Luna Rose; five sisters and four brothers-in-law: Wanda Jennings and her husband, Glennon, Sherry Patrick, Teresa Lemaster and Jimmy, Pam Lane and Eric, and Erma Ricker and her husband, Dennis; two brothers: Tim Brockwell and Donald Brockwell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Elmer Lee Patrick; her mother: Gracie Brockwell; one son: Jerry William Dotson; and a sister: Wilma Light.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Johnathan Jones officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
