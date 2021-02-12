Becky Lynn Church, 38, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday afternoon as result automobile accident.
She was an employee of Greene County Skills.
Mrs. Church attended Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband: Cody Church; one son: Daniel Fox and Hannah Lewis; one daughter: Kelsey; her parents: Bobby and Barbara Watts; a brother: Billy Watts; a special friend: Elizabeth Hagood Johnson; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Kathy and Tom Milic; a sister-in-law and her husband: Kristi and Kenny Howlett; four nieces: Morgan, Corrie, Lucy, and Leah; one nephew: Alex; and a host of friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her brother: Bobby Watts.
There will be no formal service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.