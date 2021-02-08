Becky Lynn Church (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Feb 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Lynn Church, 38, of Chuckey, died Saturday afternoon of injuries received in automobile accident on Midway Road.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville Matthew Lee Randall (Died: Jan. 31, 2021) Scott Christopher ‘Coach’ Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Scott Christopher Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.