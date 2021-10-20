Belinda Gail Vincent, age 62, of Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was retired from Olan Mills after 25 years as a photographer.
The family states she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Belinda is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jerry Vincent; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Allen Willett; granddaughter, Hayley Willett; sisters, Regina (Roy) Isley, Becky (Randy) Bowman, Clorinda (Mickey) Lowery and Rosie (Sammy) Cutshall; a brother, Jimmy Fillers and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son: Louis Rex Jones III and her parents, Jerry Dean and Mary Ann Cox; special mother, Anna Fillers; one brother, Jerry Dean Cox, Jr.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Rev. Sammy Cutshall officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
Honorary pallbearer is Jamie Jones.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.