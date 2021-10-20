Belinda Vincent Picture.png

BELINDA GAIL VINCENT

Belinda Gail Vincent, age 62, of Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

She was retired from Olan Mills after 25 years as a photographer.

The family states she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Belinda is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jerry Vincent; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Allen Willett; granddaughter, Hayley Willett; sisters, Regina (Roy) Isley, Becky (Randy) Bowman, Clorinda (Mickey) Lowery and Rosie (Sammy) Cutshall; a brother, Jimmy Fillers and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son: Louis Rex Jones III and her parents, Jerry Dean and Mary Ann Cox; special mother, Anna Fillers; one brother, Jerry Dean Cox, Jr.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Rev. Sammy Cutshall officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers are family and friends.

Honorary pallbearer is Jamie Jones.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

