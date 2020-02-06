BEN W. MORGAN

Ben W. Morgan, 80, of Chuckey, passed away Tuesday at his residence.

He retired from United Telephone Company.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Shirley D. Morgan; one son and daughter-in-law: Jeff and Freda Morgan of Greeneville; one daughter and son-in-law: Erin and Rick Shelton of Greeneville; four grandchildren: Alley Morgan, Kayden Morgan, Jacklyn Adams and Asheton Shelton; two brothers and sister-in-law: Paul and Jane Morgan, and Jerry and Barbara Morgan; four sisters: Elsie Collins, Barbara Jordon, Mary Rathbone and Annie Myers; and several nieces and nephews.

He was a son of the late Cornell and Myrtle Tittle Morgan and was preceded in death by two children: Robin Morgan and Edwin Scott Morgan; a brother: Ernest Morgan and a twin brother: Frank Morgan; and two sisters: Blanche Looney and Louise Wilkerson.

A graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Philadelphia Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at noon at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery for the graveside service.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

