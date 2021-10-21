Benjamin Alan Paradee passed away suddenly on Oct. 7 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mandy Lemaire Paradee, and his parents Paul and Eleanor Paradee. He was born on May 25, 1955, in Laurel, Delaware. After marrying his soulmate, Mandy, on Dec. 31, 1984, he settled in Millsboro to raise their family.
Just prior to his death, Ben had been living in Tennessee working part time at Pilot, where he made some dear friends. He adapted to a life of simplicity on “his mountain” where he cherished watching his grandchildren run, playing his guitar, and singing to his pony.
Ben is survived by his two sisters, his uncle, six children and 12 grandchildren.
He will be missed dearly by many.