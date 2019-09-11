Benjamin “Bennie” John Lamar Gaddis, 70, passed away Monday at his home in Mosheim.
Bennie had been a loving husband, father and grandfather and most recently, a proud great-grandfather.
He served as a corporal to the U.S. Marine Corps and carried the high moral standards of a Marine throughout his life.
He had been an honest and trusted ASE certified auto mechanic much of his life, being taught the trade at a young age by his father. Bennie continued that legacy by teaching his son, son-in-law and grandsons in the same manner he was taught.
Bennie will be greatly missed but never forgotten. His family looks forward to the day they will gather with him again in the mansion he will be excited to share with them in heaven.
Bennie is survived by his wife of 48 years: Joyce; children: Annette (Ryan) Dickenson, Phillip Gaddis and Tracey Lynn Gaddis; grandchildren: Wesley Dickenson, Matthew (Katie) Dickenson, Hannah Dickenson, Jason Kinsler, Corbin Kinsler and Chloe Lynn Kinsler; a great-grandson: Lucas Allen Dickenson; sisters-in-law: Alma Gaddis, Phyllis House and Charlotte (Andy) Seaton, with special thanks to her and her family; several nieces and nephews; and friends and neighbors.
Bennie was preceded in death by his parents: Redmond and Dellree Teague Gaddis; and brothers: Mack Gaddis, Tommy Gaddis and Jessie Gaddis.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Graveside services will be Friday at 10:45 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct the committal service and the Rev. Eddie Malone will officiate. Family and friends are ask to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery for the committal.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Dickenson, Wesley Dickenson, Brian Lamons, Phillip Gaddis, Johnny Gaddis and Shawn Massey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Gaddis, Scotty Gaddis, Gary and Cindy Smith, Hollis Dunnaway, Terry Massey, Joe Massey, Ruey Davis, Paul Ragon, Ryan Dickenson, Dwayne Atchison and Andy Seaton.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and Oxy Care.