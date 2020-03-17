ROCKLEDGE, FL — Benjamin Cargile Brown, 39, passed away March 7 in his Melbourne, Florida, home.
Ben was born in Greeneville, Tennessee, and grew up on his family farm in Chuckey, Tennessee.
Ben was a graduate of the University of Tennessee where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in History.
Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 2003 in the U.S. Air Force. After pilot training, he served as a UH-1N Huey helicopter pilot, later transitioning to the HH-60G Pavehawk. An active duty combat rescue pilot, Ben has been serving as a Major in the 301st Rescue Squadron based at Patrick Air Force Base since 2013. Throughout Ben’s military career, he deployed numerous times in support of various contingency operations around the globe. Among his many military accolades, Ben was recipient of the U.S. Air Force Air Medal (with six oak leaf clusters), the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal (with service star), the Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
Ben is survived by his wife: Jennifer; and his children: Audrey (14), Hallie (15) and Jackson (8). He also leaves his mother: Virginia Brown; and a sister: Amy (Keith) McGuire.
Ben was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Wayne Brown.
Visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. Thursday at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial in Rockledge.
Funeral services are scheduled Friday at noon at South Patrick Chapel, 854 Harrier Ave., Satellite Beach, Florida. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. Friday at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida.