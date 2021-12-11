Benjamin Earl Kirkpatrick, 41, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Sunday at home.
Ben was loved greatly by his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Ben is survived by his daughter: Chloe Kirkpatrick; his parents: Sharon King and Monte Kirkpatrick; one brother and sister-in-law: Brad and Christy Kirkpatrick; three uncles and their spouses: Leonard Kirkpatrick, Winston Tweed, and Terry and Lois Kirkpatrick; and cousins and their spouses: Lisa and Randy Dotson, Steven and Lisa Morgan, Mark and Angie Kirkpatrick, Lynn and Andy Monk, Annette Cobble, Ricky Kirkpatrick, Jeff and Donna Tweed, Shane Tweed, Shawn and Laura Kirkpatrick, Tera and James Sumner.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Earl M. and Hassie King, and M.V. Kirkpatrick and Tennie Gilland; aunts: Gail Morgan, Kathy Kirkpatrick and Sue Tweed; an uncle: Jimmy Kirkpatrick; and a very special aunt: Linda Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Robert Johnson will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Paul Kirkpatrick, Mark Kirkpatrick, Steven Morgan, Randy Dotson, Nathan Dotson and Jessie Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.