Benjamin Howard Shelton, 57, of Greeneville, passed away Friday after a lengthy illness.
He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include one son: Benjamin Matthew Shelton and Grace Grant; five sisters and two brothers: Pam, Zelda, Brenda, Wanda, Geraldine, Phillip and Leland; his mother-in-law: Mary Louise Watts; a brother-in-law: Tim Watts; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents: Grant and Thursie Shelton; a brother: Dennis; a brother-in-law: Ferrell; and good friend and mother of his son: Tammy Marie Watts.
At his request there will be no visitation or service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.