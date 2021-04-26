Benjamin Norton (Died: April 25, 2021) Apr 26, 2021 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Benjamin Norton, 82, of Greeneville died Sunday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Debra 'Debbie' Irene Moore (Died: April 20, 2021) Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Nash Armstrong (Died: April l8, 2021) Royce Jackson 'Jack' Bowman (Died: April 18, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.