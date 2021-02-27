Benny Thompson, 64, of Afton, died Friday.
He was owner and operator of Kamikaze MotorSports and was a member of the Southern Cruisers Riding Club.
He was a wonderful father and son who cared deeply for his family.
Survivors include his son and his wife: Kelly James Thompson and Dr. Jenny Bledsoe; his mother: Rosie Thompson; several aunts, uncles and cousins including a special cousin: Cindi Laws; and his partner and caregiver: Sharon Metcalf.
He was preceded in death by his father: Ben Thompson; and his grandparents: Addie and Orville Humphrey, and Nellis and Mary Thompson.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Afton with Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Benny’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
