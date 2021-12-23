JOHNSON CITY — Berla Jean Ottinger Smith, 90, of Johnson City, passed away Dec. 14 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a native of Greeneville, a daughter of the late Nolen Ottinger and Hasa Lee Hensley Ottinger.
Berla will be remembered for her kind presence and giving heart, always putting others first. She was a caregiver for people as well as for plants, with the ability to grow anything anywhere if she had a mind to. Many of the memories she shared with others had the great fortune to be captured on film, with Berla’s interest in photography becoming a labor of love that has filled many albums for her loved ones to be enjoyed for years to come.
She was a woman who enjoyed being involved in her community. Along with her membership at Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
Berla was a member of the N. Johnson City Optimist Club, the Franklin Chapter of the American Businesswoman’s association, and United Commercial Travelers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: William C. Smith, in 1994; and a brother: Nolen R. Ottinger Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons: William C. Smith Jr., and Steve R. Smith and his wife, Wanda; a brother: Jerry Ottinger and his wife, Sherlene; a sister-in-law: Maryanne Ottinger; grandchildren: Tina Dies and her husband, Jeff, Shannon Smith, and Sharron Field and her husband, Michael; great-grandchildren: Austin, Wyatt, Christopher, Luke and Roland; and several special nieces and nephews.
Berla was laid to rest Dec. 17 in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in Greeneville. The service was officiated by Pastor Mike Cerniglia.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the family.