Bernice Shelton Silvers, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Community Hospital East after a lengthy stay at Signature HealthCARE at Greeneville and her soul went to be with the Lord.
Born in Flag Pond, she was one of 15 children and was a farmer and a homemaker.
Mrs. Silvers was a member of The Lord’s Tabernacle Church, where she attended faithfully as long as her health permitted.
While at Signature HealthCARE, she thoroughly enjoyed the third Sunday church services.
She is survived by three sisters: Lois Graybeal of Erwin, Clarice Harris of Johnson City, and Glenda Huff and her husband, David, of Lexington, Kentucky; six brothers: Raymond Shelton and his wife, Helen, of Greeneville, Warner Shelton and his wife, Verna, of Meansville, Georgia, Buster Shelton and his wife, Gaye, of Greeneville, Jerry Shelton of Unicoi and Ora Eugene Shelton of Greeneville; a beloved niece: Robin Shepherd, who saw to her needs for more than 13 years and took her on many rest home trips, and her husband Gary; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Mary Malone, who was her roommate at Signature HealthCARE, Shelby Bailey, Lisa Bagetta, Carlas Landers, Angie Hensley and Marcella Hensley.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ervin and Theora Ramsey Shelton; and her siblings: Roland Shelton, Willard Shelton, Flora Shelton, Myrtle Wilder, Beulah Turner and Gearld Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday and from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Chaplain Gregg Graybeal and the Rev. Harley Greene officiating.
Interment will follow in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Wyatt, Ricky Ball, Gary Helbert, Ricky Cook, Doug Justice and Randy Carter.
The family expressed a thank you to the nurses and staff of Signature HealthCARE at Greeneville, and the doctors and nurses at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.