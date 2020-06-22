Bert Columbus McDaniel Jr., 92, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday morning at Laughlin Healthcare Center after a lengthy illness.
Bert attended Washington College Academy and Bristol High School, where he graduated in 1945. He also attended the University of Tennessee and Walters State Community College.
In 1950, Bert proudly enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served his country and community well.
Throughout Bert’s life he held various jobs including working with his father as a mechanic, also Inter Mountain Telephone Company, Magnavox, TVA Kingston Steam Plant and BASF (Enka) from where he retired after 23 years of service.
He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville and was active as long as his health permitted. In past years, he enjoyed working with the Royal Ambassadors.
Bert was an avid train and plane enthusiast. Bert’s love for planes led him to obtain his pilot’s license and as long as his health permitted he flew every chance he got.
In 1971, Bert was given a “Key to the City” of Greenville for bravery for running into a burning home several times to save the lives of his next door neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bert C. McDaniel Sr. and Monnie Genada Larimer McDaniel; his older sister and her husband: Margaret Ruth McDaniel Bellamy and Paul; his younger brother and his wife: Kenneth McDaniel and Helen Mossburger McDaniel; and a niece: Kimberly Shae Keicher.
Survivors include his sister: Kathryn Annis McDaniel Keicher; a niece: Kellie Sloane Keicher Pruitt; a great-nephew and his wife: Dylan Dwaine Pruitt and Allison; and a great-niece: Kayla LaShae Pruitt.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Dr. David Green officiating.
Burial will follow in Sinking Springs Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Bible officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Pruitt, Kayla Pruitt, Daniel Wilhoit, Chris Nicely, Tony Bible and Jason Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be the nurses and staff of Laughlin Healthcare Center and Caris Healthcare.