Bert Willard Fillers, 66, of Limestone, passed away Thursday at Durham Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Dorothy Fillers; a daughter and son-in-law: Tracy and Dale Dodds; a son:Eric Fillers of Kentucky; grandchildren: Jayden Fillers and Dylan Dodds; a special sister-in-law: Shelby Fillers; and his dogs: Bandit and Josie “Bobo.”
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ford and Betty Fillers; and a brother: Jerry Fillers.
Bert was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and member of the American Legion.
He was member of Church of God of Prophecy.
Bert retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
There will be no formal services.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.