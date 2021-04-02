BERTHA ELIZABETH HODGES

Bertha Elizabeth Hodges, better known to most as Susie Scott, 58, of Afton passed away March 13 at Johnson City Medical Center.

She was a member of the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Mrs. Hodges was employed as an assembly worker for Greene County Skills.

Survivors include her foster mother of 56 years: Eilene Strong; her foster father: Gary Strong of Crossville; and a foster brother: Andrew Strong of Nashville.

A memorial service will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Jeremy Arnall officiating.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

