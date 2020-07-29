Bertha L. Landers, 79, of the Greystone Community, passed away at her home Monday evening.
She was a member of Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include two precious sons: William David Landers, and Hurley Leon Landers and his special friend, Melanie Brown; a granddaughter: Shanna Mitchel and husband, Brent; a special great-grandson: Dalton C. Mitchel; three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Doris Metcalf, Mary Bowman, Barbara and Allen Belt, Carroll Shelton and Terry Cutshall; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special friend and caregiver: Shandy Hankins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years: Harold Landers; her parents: Hurley and Flora Hensley Bowman; and sisters: Marcella Reynolds, Betty Grindstaff, Joann Greene, Wanda Shelton, and Linda Cutshall.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Blake and the Rev. Lynn Neas will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet Friday at 10:15 a.m. at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Union Chapel Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be David Landers, Leon Landers, Brent Mitchel, Dalton Mitchel, Ray Shelton, Keith Greene, Willis Cutshall and Rocky Hensley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel FWB Church.