Bertha L. Myers Darnell, 84, of the South Greene Community, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at home, surrounded by her family and friends, after an extended illness.
She was born Feb. 28, 1935.
She was a former employee of Hurd Lock and MECO, as well as a housewife and farmer. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her garden or flowers.
Mrs. Darnell was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many in the community.
She attended Burnett’s Chapel Church and Victory Church of God as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law: Doris and Lyle Parton; sons and a daughter-in-law: Lester and Elaine Darnell, and Ray and Tina Darnell; and a daughter-in-law: Virginia Darnell, all of the South Greene Community; grandchildren: David (Kimberly) Darnell, Michael Darnell, Sandra Darnell and Brandon Darnell; one great-grandson: Blaine Darnell; along with several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Omie Darnell and Carma Lee Darnell.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Earl Darnell in 1989; a son: Charles Darnell; a daughter: Charlotte Darnell: and her parents: Pet and Flora Myers. Also preceding her in death were three sisters: Ora Belle Darnell, Norma Jean Wattenbarger and Zella Mae Wise; a brother: Ray Myers; a half brother: Eugene Wills; along with several brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family express a special thank you to Avalon Hospice of Morristown (nurses, Cindy and Jessica) along with Silver Angels Homecare that provided us with two special angels for Mom’s care, Lisa and Patricia. The family would like to express a special thank you to everyone for your support, love and prayers during her illness for the past several years.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jim Fillers and the Rev. Tony Darnell officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be David Darnell, Michael Darnell, Billy Darnell, Roy Darnell, Leroy Wattenbarger and Paul Darnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Darnell, Blaine Darnell, along with neighbors and friends.
