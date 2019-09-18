Bertha Marie Johnson, 82, of Greeneville, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Glory Sunday while at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She attended Greene Hills Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by three sons and one daughter-in-law: Mickey Johnson, of Greeneville, Tim Johnson, of Jefferson City, and Derrick and Denyne Johnson, of Afton; grandchildren: Brock Johnson and his wife, Kandis, Chelsey Mitchell and her husband, Nick, Braeden Johnson, Mary Catherine Johnson, Matthew Johnson and his wife, Danielle, Garrett Johnson, and Alex Johnson and his wife, Cara; great-grandchildren: Maverick Johnson, Margo Johnson, Ellie Johnson and Micaela Johnson; one brother and sister-in-law: Sonny and Karlene Harrison; one sister: Jean Wilhoit; three brothers-in-law: Gene Johnson, J.B. Johnson, and Rocky Johnson and his wife, Janet; special sister-in-law: Bonnie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Irene Reaves Harrison, and she was preceded in death by her husband: Clarence “Footsie” Johnson; a daughter: Kristie Johnson Nichols; and a brother: Allen Harrison.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Paul Winchester officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Thomas Beckner and Dr. Robert Mosca.
Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.