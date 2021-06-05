Bessie Geraldine Malone Cyrus, 86, of Greeneville, departed this life Thursday from Life Care Center of Greeneville.
For many years, she and her husband Bob, pastored Millers Chapel Church in Baileyton. They also ministered on a radio program called The Gospel Time, ministered in nursing homes, and many other places to numerous people over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert “Bob” Cyrus; her parents: Charlie and Fannie Babb; brothers: Howard Babb, Jessee Babb and Willard Babb; sisters: Mary Frank Phillips and Betty Dotson Matthews; and the father of her children: Hugh Malone.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Judy and Lewis Pierce of Midway, and Jerry and Pam Malone of Whitesburg; grandchildren: Julie Kinsler, Carroll Pierce, Melissa Malone Cremins, Carrie Malone Carlyle and Misty Bogle; great-grandchildren: Seth and Samara Kinsler, Chase Pierce, BaiLee, Lainey and Timberly Carlyle, Dylann Bogle, Jayden Bogle and Gracie Barnard; great-great-grandchildren: Payton Jording and Lydia Storm; stepchildren: Robert Cyrus Jr. of Florida, Betty Jean Lowe of Indiana, Donald Cyrus of Ohio and Danny Ray Cyrus of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel. The Rev. Buster Shelton and the Rev. Harley Greene will officiate.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery Sunday at 1:45 p.m.
