Bessie Geraldine Malone Cyrus, 86, of Greeneville, departed this life Thursday from Life Care Center of Greeneville.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel. The Rev. Buster Shelton and the Rev. Harley Greene will officiate.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
A complete obituary will be in Saturday’s edition of the Greeneville Sun.