Beth Aiken Cash, of Churchville, Virginia, passed away May 25.
She was a member of Lighthouse Church in Buena Vista, Virginia. She sang with the gospel group New Life.
She is survived by her husband: Rob Cash; stepchildren: Tiffany and Sam Lafon, and Robert and Erica Cash; and a stepgrandson: Brecken Cash, all of Virginia, a sister: Bada and Jay Elliott; nephews: Keifer and Halie Helle, and Nathaniel Aiken; a great-nephew: Joe Reams; great nieces: Chloie Reams and Kadynce Deweese-Aiken; an uncle: Archie and Freda Turbyfill; an aunt: Janice Waddle; and a niece, all of Greeneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Junior and Geraldean Aiken; and a brother: Brian Aiken.
A memorial service was Sunday in Buena Vista.