Betty Ann Derry, 75, of Greeneville, passed away at her home.
She was a caregiver for several distinguished families in Greeneville. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by one son: Charles Derry; one daughter: Stephanie Derry; grandchildren: Timothy Arwood, Amanda Waldroupe, Lindsey (Sean) Holt, Kayla Derry and Benjamin Derry; great-grandchildren: Cali Ann Arwood and Jase Sumner; one sister: Shirley Johnson; special niece: Vicky Johnson Bos; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Janie McIntosh, Betty Humphreys and Denise Fillers.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Winnie Hartman; and two brothers: Guy Hartman and Glenn Hartman.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the interment.
Pallbearers will be Sean Holt, Dr. Kevin Cornwell, Antonio Bos, Chris Reagon and Benjamin Derry.
